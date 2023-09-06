St John's College Dubbo has capped off a remarkable winter sporting season after winning the 2023 Cochrane Cup.
The College's under 14s rugby league team defeated All Saints Maitland 24-12 in the decider, to claim the Cup last Thursday.
The competition invites all NSW Catholic Combined Colleges to enter but only St John's College Dubbo has been left standing.
Teacher and trainer Andy Haycock took the students away along with teacher and coach Tom Hughes, with the latter impressed with how the side handled the match.
"They are a cracking side, they are flying," he said.
"They had a pretty tough grand final on Saturday for some of them but we've got a good even split across the top three teams in that age group.
"I'm lucky enough to get all of them."
Most of the players were in action once again on Saturday as the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League grand finals were held at Apex Oval, with St John's Maroon defeated St John's Blue in the under 14s final.
During the week leading up to the match, the players and supporters got the chance to meet several Dubbo juniors who now play for the Penrith Panthers.
NRL star Isaah Yeo, Jersey Flegg players Aston Warwick, Riley Wake, Fletcher Haycock and Cooper Ferrari were all on hand as well.
The Panthers have a strong history of bringing through players from the Central West and Hughes believes the club made a big impression on his team.
"It was such a buzz for the young blokes to see how the big dogs do things down there," he said.
"Penrith are just such a class act and have been the benchmark of the competition.
"It was great for those boys who have the aspiration to do that to get a look at what it is like down there."
The victory on Thursday was the College's third Cochrane Cup win, adding to victories from 1999 and 2013.
