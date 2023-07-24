The Gulgong Bull Terriers are taking the Castlereagh League storm and what better time to do it than in the club's 100th year.
Sitting undefeated from 10 matches this season, Gulgong is on fire and sits comfortably at the top of the ladder, with their latest win a 30-10 result over Gilgandra on Saturday.
Terriers captain-coach Brad James said he and the rest of his squad are simply enjoying taking the field together.
"It's really good, we are celebrating our 100th year this season so a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to make it special," he said.
"It's really nice to get some rewards on the field."
Saturday's match at Billy Dunn Oval was the club's official century celebration with the home side wearing commemorative jerseys as they took on Gilgandra.
A bumper crowd packed into Gulgong's home ground and James said the sides felt the full support of the spectators.
"It's the biggest crowd we've ever had, we had heaps of people and a big celebration," he said.
"All three grades won so it was really rewarding."
In recent seasons sides like Dunedoo, Gilgandra and Cobar have dominated the competition but this year it is Gulgong.
While much of the hype before the season was based around other clubs, James admitted the playing group have made an effort to make this year a special one.
"I didn't think we would be where we are now," he said.
"We've had a similar team over the past few years but we haven't really reaped any rewards.
"We got together at the start of the year and said we would give it a proper crack. What season better to do it than in your 100th year.
"We've changed a bit of our culture and attitude, especially towards defence more than anything. We are winning games off the back of that."
Meanwhile, Narromine had their work cut out for them at Coonamble during their match against the Bears on Saturday.
Going into the match, Coonamble had registered just one win for the season but come full-time that number had doubled after they downed the Jets 38 to 30 much to the delight of their red and black army.
The loss by the Jets, combined with the Baradine Magpies holding the Cobar Roosters to a 30-all draw in the Battle of the Feathers at Baradine has added to what will be a tense race to the finals with just three rounds to play.
The draw with the Magpies has relegated the Cobar Roosters to third position on the ladder and sets up an epic battle with the Dunedoo Swans at Dunedoo this weekend.
The Swans just managed to get over the top of the Coonabarabran Unicorns in Coonabarabran, winning by just two points in a hard-fought contest, with the vital three competition points that they picked leapfrogging them over the Roosters into outright second position.
