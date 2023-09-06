Dubbo is set to host 16 days of bowls in 2024 after it was announced the city will host the Bowls NSW State Championships.
Club Dubbo, Macquarie Club and North Dubbo RSL Sporties will co-host the festival of bowls in 2024, with the tournament set to welcome more than 850 competitors to the region.
Club Dubbo will host the finals of the tournament in March next year and the club's bowls manager Anthony Brown said it's going to be a big few weeks.
"It's huge news, it's going to be great for Dubbo and bowls out west," he said.
"We've got all the facilities which is probably one of the main reasons why we got it, all three clubs are close together with motels and that."
Men and women will both be in action across the days while the Multi-Disability State Championships have also been added.
All of the action will start on March 12, with Dubbo earning the hosting rights for 2024, 2026 and 2028.
Brown believes all three venues will get to host some wonderful talents, with each club set to be full of bowlers and spectators.
"The biggest distance people have to travel is about three minutes in a car," he said.
"We are the host club so we will have the finals for all the disciplines.
"Each discipline plays over two days and then they will come to the club for finals of each event on the third day.
"It's going to be about 14 days straight for our greens, that time of year they will just be coming back in as well so they should be good."
Bowls NSW CEO Tim Rowe said taking the state championships to a regional area was something he had been wanting to do since beginning his role.
"The bowlers in our regional areas are passionate, hard-working people and are as engaged as any sporting members I've ever seen," he said.
"Our regional bowling clubs offer more than just sports facilities, they're community hubs, and I'm delighted that we can have our State Championships held across a number of these hubs and west of the sandstone curtain.
Critically, we have secured the Multi-Disability Championships to be a part of this event, and this is something that will bring a new dynamic and vibrance to our State Champs. It certainly sets a new benchmark for us into the future."
