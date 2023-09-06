Daily Liberal
Dubbo will host the Bowls NSW State Championships in 2024, 2026 and 2028

Updated September 6 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Dubbo is set to host 16 days of bowls in 2024 after it was announced the city will host the Bowls NSW State Championships.

