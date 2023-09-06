Daily Liberal
Haylee Fuller attended the Tour of the Future

By Staff Reporters
September 6 2023 - 10:00am
Last weekend marked a special occasion for the Dubbo Cycle Club as one of it's star athletes Haylee Fuller embarked on a prestigious Tour in France.

