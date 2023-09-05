Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Strong nominations received for $100,000 Dubbo Gold Cup

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the strongest fields in Dubbo Gold Cup history is set to line up on Sunday after a bumper collection of nominations were received.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.