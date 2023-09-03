They've long been the underdogs against Dubbo CYMS but the Macquarie Raidettes co-captain Lilli-Rai Campbell believes her side has what it takes to be the best in the competition for the next several seasons.
It was Macquarie who took bragging rights after defeating their local rivals 22-6 in the Western league tag preliminary final on Sunday at Apex Oval.
After finishing second to Dubbo CYMS a number of times in the past, Campbell knows what her team can do.
"Everyone has underestimated us because we've never really been at the top over the past few years," she said.
"But I think over the next few years, we've got a lot to watch out for.
"We are hungry for it, I think that's what really made us want it is because people underestimate us.
"We saw an article come up about a shock win and we all read it. It fired us up because to us it isn't a shock because we know we can do it and we really want it."
Macquarie got off to the perfect start with Breighel Thuell crossing before McKayla McKeown scored the second try of the half for the Raidettes.
Katie Kelly's try just before half time gave Macquarie an 18-0 lead at the break with Dubbo CYMS having no answers.
Coming out of the break, Natasha Fuller scored again for Macquarie to extend their lead.
Em Caton got Dubbo CYMS on the scoreboard late in the second half but by then Macquarie had wrapped up the win.
The victory advances Macquarie through to the grand final, a game where they will meet Bathurst St Pat's a rematch of their week one finals match.
But for now, Kimmy Gordon and Macquarie will enjoy the win.
"We knew it was going to be a hard match," she said.
"Just like against Bathurst St Pat's, we prepared well and stuck to our gameplan. We went away from it a little bit throughout the match but we've got a great bunch of girls and we have each other's backs out there."
For Dubbo CYMS, their season has now come to an end and coach Madi Drew wished her fellow Group 11 side all the best.
"It was a very tough game," she said.
"Credit to Macquarie, they really wanted it today and wanted to make the grand final which they deserved."
