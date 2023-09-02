Most under 18s side would panic when going to down 12 men but not the Lithgow Workies Wolves.
A send-off with 20 minutes left in the match couldn't tear Lithgow down as they defeated Mudgee 14-6 at Glen Willow Stadium on Saturday.
Workies Wolves bench forward Aaron Large was originally sent to the sin bin for an infringement before quickly being recalled and sent off, much to the delight of the Mudgee crowd.
But it didn't stop Lithgow from continuing their strong Tom Nelson Under 18s finals run.
"It was stupid what we did," Lithgow halfback and captain Eli Morris said.
"We just stuck in for 20 minutes, that's what we had to do. We knew we could get the job done if we did that."
Lithgow may have had the week off but showed no signs of rust at Riley Hart crossed just nine minutes into opening the scoring.
Fresh off his heroics against Dubbo CYMS, Tallan Egan was electric and his combination with Morris tore the Mudgee pack to shreds through the middle of the field.
"We've been playing together for a few years now so we have just gelled together," Morris said.
"We knew they had good forwards so we thought if we matched it with them for 10 minutes they might start to fall away, it's just like anyone."
Egan crossed under the posts midway through the opening half before converting his own try to bring the score along to 10-0.
Neither side added to the scoreboard before the break and as they have done over the last two weeks, Mudgee mounted a comeback.
Large's send-off gave Mudgee a great attacking opportunity and they made the most of it.
The home side got back in the game courtesy of Blake Lasham, with the back rower scoring with eight minutes remaining.
However, Egan brought the passionate Lithgow fans to their feet as he sliced through the Mudgee defence to race away and score a match-winning try.
During the middle of the day, the spring sun had plenty of bite in it and fatigued every side fairly quickly, something Morris felt.
"It was a cracker, it was that hot out there," he said.
"Our boys did seriously well just to hang in there."
Lithgow has now qualified for the grand final which will be played at either Mudgee or Dubbo depending on results.
Their opponent will be either Orange Hawks or Dubbo CYMS.
Mudgee were approached for comment but declined.
