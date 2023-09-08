Mitch Cleary knows all too well what it is like to run out in a Peter McDonald Premiership grand final and this weekend, he will have his big brother alongside him.
Jaymn and Mitch Cleary will both lineup for Dubbo CYMS on Sunday as the Fishies take on Mudgee for Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) glory.
It's the second consecutive grand final for Mitch after he was part of CYMS' loss last season to Forbes.
Almost 12 months on, he is ready to go again.
"I can't wait to rip in, I've been waiting for this game all year," he said.
"Hopefully it ends a bit better than last year."
A versatile utility, the younger of the Cleary brothers has the ability to play anywhere in the side, other than fullback or wing he says.
"I'm happy to play anywhere, I don't mind the back row," he said.
"I like defending there and getting to run a bit wider, I can play a bit of hooker and half as well. I'll have a run anywhere, wherever the coach wants me."
Last season, Jaymn was part of Dubbo CYMS' Group 11 premiership-winning reserve grade side but in 2023, he has developed into a regular first grader.
A hard-working middle forward, the elder Cleary was deployed on an edge last weekend against Parkes, a position he doesn't mind playing.
"I liked playing in the back row last week, I wasn't as knocked up," he said.
"I had a few games off and I just a had a bit more wind in me."
Originally from Coonamble, the brothers have relocated to Dubbo but it doesn't stop their parents from coming to almost every game.
"I played in the under 18s so I've been at the club for three years now," Mitch said.
"I came to Dubbo and played for Macquarie but as soon as Mitch started playing for CYMS I came over here," Jaymn added.
Both boys were part of the title-winning Dubbo CYMS under 21s in 2022, a competition which put them both under the watchful eye of first grade coach Shawn Townsend.
"You can give those boys any instructions," he said.
"(Jaymn) just likes to run hard. And Mitchell, he's just an endurance beast. He's a fit, strong kid and he can play anywhere.
"Nothing is a drama for them and they work hard. Mitchell has a bit of skill about him while Jaymo has a bit of mongrel about him.
"Their Mum and Dad travel in from Coonamble and never miss a game. They're good people to be around. I remember watching the under 21s grand final last year and Mitchell had never really been in the mix (for first grade).
"But after that I thought he might get one or two games in the 17 but by the end of the year he was the first picked every week and you had to find a spot for him.
"At the moment he's the best number 14 going around but in the next couple of years, we probably do need to stick him to a spot so he can start playing the whole game. But him and Jaymn, they're just good kids."
Kick-off for Sunday's match is at 3pm.
