Rory and Jordi Madden have been attending Group 11 grand finals ever since they were born, now the pair is paving the way for the next generation of Dubbo CYMS stars.
Anyone who spends more than five minutes with the Maddens knows how entertaining the two are but on the field, you won't find fiercer competitors.
Through their father and Dubbo CYMS stalwart Shane, the Madden boys have had a long relationship with the Fishies.
Now, young men, the boys admitted they've lost count of the number of times they have visited Apex Oval.
"I've been coming here since I was born basically," Rory said.
"We've been green and white since we were born, we've been up at the footy every since we could," Jordi added.
Younger brother Rory will run out on Sunday at fullback for Dubbo CYMS' reserve grade side against Cowra, a side he knows little about.
It's been a step up into senior football for Rory, having played under 18s for the club last season while suffering a broken arm mid-way through the season.
Coming through the junior grades at St John's, Sunday will mark the time Madden has run out in a senior grand final for his beloved club.
"It's a bit different, this is my first one for the club because of COVID and us getting beat in the prelim last year," he said.
Coming up in what could be the biggest match of his career so far, the youngest Madden isn't worried about the Magpies' strong line up.
"I don't really care either, to be honest, we are both there for a reason," he said.
"They can have somewhat of a first grade side but Blayney did too and we beat them.
"It's just another game for us."
CYMS' reserve grade side will host a Cowra side that has lost just three matches this season.
A number of the Magpies' side for this weekend were part of the club's first grade team in 2022 and they easily dismantled Blayney in the preliminary final.
READ ALSO:
"I'm pretty keen, we've been going for this all year," he said.
"We've been training hard and I'm looking forward to getting to rip in on Sunday."
Meanwhile, not long after he watches his younger brother in action, the elder Madden brother will run out for CYMS at halfback against Mudgee in the final of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Expecting a strong atmosphere, the CYMS playmaker is hoping to repay the club which has given so much to him.
"We ran out last year for our first grade final and it was my first one, it's great to run out for this club,"
"Hopefully we can get the win this year and repay the support the club gives us."
Sunday's reserve grade clash will kick-off at 11:45am.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.