Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Our People

Rory and Jordi Madden will play for Dubbo CYMS in grand finals

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rory and Jordi Madden have been attending Group 11 grand finals ever since they were born, now the pair is paving the way for the next generation of Dubbo CYMS stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.