Grand finals
Sunday, September 10
Apex Oval, Dubbo
League Tag
Kick-off at 10:30am
RAIDETTES: 1 Makayla McKeown, 3 Shanique Darlington, 4 Katie Kelly, 5 Natasha Fuller, 6 Saxbii Shaw, 7 Tiffany Stanley, 8 Taylah Donnelly, 9 Halle-Jo Sutcliffe, 10 Breighel Thuell, 11 Lilli Rai Campbell; Bench: 12 Molly Peacock, 13 Tori Reynolds, 14 Rachael Forrest, 15 Molly Wilson, 17 Kimmy Gordon, 18 Darci Dwyer. Coach: Kaitlyn Mason.
ST PAT'S: 1 Erin Naden, 2 Maisie Bostjancic, 3 Ebony O'Neill, 4 Lily Booth, 5 Darcie Morrison, 6 Bronte Emanuel, 7 Mish Somers, 8 Sophie Stammers, 9 Emily Rhynehart, 10 Meredith Jones, 11 Hannah Kelly; Bench: 12 Amy Copping, 13 Samantha Hanarahan, 14 Lily Walsh, 15 Elise Woods. Coach: Karah Logan.
Reserve Grade
Kick-off at 11:45am
CYMS: 1 Rory Madden, 2 Jack Allen, 3 Louis Murphy, 4 Dale Smith, 5 Harry Ritchie, 6 Darryl Cubby, 7 Craig McLean, 8 Illisoni Vonomateiratu, 9 Sullivan Haycock, 10 Jackson Bayliss, 11 Kyjuan Crawford, 12 Bradley Spencer, 13 Jarrod Peachey; Bench: 14 Callan Hollis, 15 Jed McIntosh, 16 Nick Frost, 17 James Monaro, 18 Nik Seaton, 19 Calub Cook, 20 Beau McIntosh, 22 Henry Rousell. Captain-coach: Craig McLean.
MAGPIES: 1 Thomas Thaux, 2 Joshua Weston, 3 Mitchell Hatch, 4 Daniel Hatch, 5 Chris Wilson, 6 Thomas Rose, 7 Darcy Howard, 8 Will Ingram, 9 Jack Nobes, 10 Kyle Kemp, 11 Sam Ingram, 12 Stephen Ingram, 13 Toby Apps; Bench: 14 Jayden Williams, 15 David Doran, 16 Jake Slattery, 17 Lanty Ryan, 18 Vincent Tongia, 19 Stanley Rush, 20 Josh Newling, 23 Phillip Ingram, 24 Brendan Tidswell. Coach: Will Ingram.
Tom Nelson Under 18s
Kick-off at 1:25pm
HAWKS: 1 Harry Wald, 2 Lucian Smith, 3 Harry Kukla, 4 Ben Meargh, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Jaiden Powyer, 7 Kayden Hoad, 8 Beau Hartley, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Billy Frail, 11 Matt McKenna, 12 Connor Vardanega, 13 Ethan Young; Bench: 14 Nate Davis, 15 Hunter Mooney, 16 Riley Hoad, 17 Dan Afoa, 18 Koby Whitty, 19 Jim Bone, 20 Latrelle Kennedy. Coach: Jared Brodrick.
WOLVES: 1 Tallan Egan, 2 Riley Hart, 3 Lachie Thompson, 4 Toby Campbell, 5 Dane Aylott, 6 Kaidyn Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Cian O'Reagan, 9 Ethan Barrett, 10 Jake Hurst, 11 Hayden Rodham, 12 Braith Green, 13 Bailey Brown; Bench: 14 Tiger Dunn, 15 Cooper Blackman, 16 Donny Jenkins, 17 Alexander Jackson, 18 Aaron Large, 19 Daniel Kable, 20 Hutch Evans, 21 Nate Green, 22 Coen Anderson. Coach: Peter Morris.
Peter McDonald Premiership
Kick-off at 3pm
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Peceli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 James Stanley, 11 Chanse Burgess, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 Jaymn Cleary, 16 Jayden Merritt, 17 Tom Stimpson. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
DRAGONS: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Joshwa Wilson-Tuckey, 3 David West, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Cody Godden, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Jayden Brown: Bench: 14 Tom Lawson, 15 Hamish Bryant, 16 Nicholas Bligh, 17 Hudson Brown, 18 Billy Carberry. Coach: Clay Priest.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.