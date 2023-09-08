In the build up to Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons meeting in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership final, we took the time to ask each coach what they thought would happen this weekend.
Some people have sat on the fence while others have predicted a few key players to shine on Sunday.
Check out what each of the eliminated Peter McDonald Premiership coaches had to say below.
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "I'm backing CYMS by 16 points, I think Jaz (Powyer), 'Chap' (Jyie Chapman) and 'Bono' (Alex Bonham) will get them home.
"I think CYMS are hungry for the win this year, it's been a minute since the last cup."
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "It's a very hard one but would have to go with CYMS with Claude Gordon in great form and he is vital to steer CYMS around and closing out the game.
"I also would like the trophy to stay in Group 11. Clay Priest is a massive loss and leaves a hole, putting a bigger effort on his front row partner Casey Burgess."
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "It's good to see a Group 10 v Group 11 game.
"Group 11's been touted as the stronger comp over the past few years. Now we'll get to see that things might be a bit more even.
"From the past game between CYMS and Mudgee it was a very tight game so I can see it being very close, but personally I think CYMS look like they're in a really good space at the moment with their team.
"I think they're a little bit in front of where they were last year. I hope Mudgee can knock them off but I think CYMS will get it."
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "I think Mudgee. There's some really experienced guys there and they are finding a way to win without Clay (Priest). I think it would be good for Group 10 if they won."
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "I think Dubbo CYMS will win, last year would still be burning them so I think they won't let this one slip.
"They have been the best team all season and seem hungrier than ever. Mudgee are missing a couple of key players which will also play into CYMS' favour."
MITCH ANDREWS SAYS: "I'd like to see Mudgee win as the underdogs. CYMS has a habit of tripping over in the big dance."
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "I think Dubbo CYMS will win, it should be pretty tight.
"The weather knocked us around on Sunday, Mudgee and CYMS are both fit teams. It could both go either way, Dubbo having the home ground advantage will be both tough."
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "They've obviously both dominated throughout the regular season and I think they're both very handy sides, so it'll just come down to who turns up on the day.
"I think that Dubbo CYMS will be very hard to beat up there at home, especially after losing this game last year. They'll be going out there with a point to prove, though it wouldn't surprise me if Mudgee won."
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "I think it will be a really tough contest. Both teams have really strong forwards and good combinations through their 6, 7, 9 and 1.
"Both fullbacks, Jack Littlejohn and Jeremy Thurston always have a big hand in the outcomes for their teams and it could come down to their individual performance for who wins. As for who will win I have arguments for both.
"If Mudgee complete above 80 per cent and are ahead with 10 minutes to go I think they'll close it out and win. Last week's win over Hawks showed they are willing to work for 80 minutes to get a result.
"As for Dubbo, they have so much power and speed across the park and if allowed to play up tempo and on the front foot they will be hard to contain especially being at home."
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: "I think Dubbo CYMS will go all the way. Without Clay Priest in the middle for Dragons and Dubbo CYMS getting the runners-up so many times in previous years I think they will have a bit more of drive as I'm sure they will want to make up for last year."
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "Based off the season, my head is thinking CYMS will win. But my heart is with Mudgee to win this so I'd say Mudgee for this weekend."
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "I wish both teams and clubs the best on Sunday. With the match, I know it's going to be a tight one.
"Mudgee are a fast-finishing side and CYMS are in the game for 80 minutes, so it's going to go down to the wire.
"CYMS have been in the big dance for a number of years and Mudgee have some big name players.
"CYMS by four points for me."
