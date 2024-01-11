'I held off a little bit': Raiders lock in 18s coach with an influx of talent to follow

Just 12 months ago, Carl Moss had no plans of taking on a head coaching role.
Now, he is preparing for his first season as the Macquarie Raiders under 18s coach.
Moss will have several talented youngsters in and around his squad this season with a handful of players remaining with the Raiders after playing last year.
They've also got an influx of talents from elsewhere.
The Raiders will welcome home several South Dubbo juniors and other bottom-aged players who have spent the last few seasons playing with St John's Junior Rugby League.
It's with the Saints where Moss admitted he got the coaching bug.
"I was helping Joey Williams with St John's Gold under 16s last year," he said.
"I had no intentions of going to Macquarie at all and I was filling in when Joey was away working, I do a bit of coaching with the Far West Academy and Western under 16s.
"When the job came up I held off a little bit then got talking to the right people then ended up saying yes."
A former NRL halfback, Williams has one of the best rugby league brains in the region, something Moss can vouch for.
"Anyone that knows Joe, they know what a great person he is off the field but on the field, it's just natural for him," he said.
"I'm 37 and I was still learning things from him over the last two years."
It has been a lean two seasons for Macquarie in the Tom Nelson Premiership but there is a feeling it could turn around.
Moss' son Jonah is one of those talented former Saints who will become a Raider in 2024 as will exciting hooker Matari Kelly.
"There are a few fair kids in the Rams system at the moment and there are a handful who were in the under 16s last year that will be at Macquarie this year," the new Raiders coach said.
"I'd say there will be 10 or so kids who have experience in the Rams system which is a good side.
"Hopefully those kids can continue to develop and move into first grade going forward."
The Raiders will take on Mudgee in a trial match prior to the season starting, a fixture Moss believes will give him a good indication of where the group is at.
Bringing young men together from different sides can be tricky in some cases.
However, Moss has no doubts the Raiders can gel together in time for round one.
"The kids all know each other, they've played Rams or school footy together," he said.
"They are good mates outside of football which is a good thing."
