A dominant second half from the unbeaten Orange Hawks has led them to Tom Nelson Premiership glory.
The Hawks under 18s were unstoppable in the second half of their final against Lithgow Workies Wolves on Sunday, finishing 42-12 victors.
Hawks halfback Kaydden Hoad was named player of the match and was proud of the way his side managed to stay calm.
"It was tough, playing against Lithgow is always a good game," he said.
"We had a draw with them earlier in the year then beat them by six or something like that."
Coming into the match without a loss this season, the Hawks had something extra to play for as well.
All of the players had 'HG #7' on the backs of their jerseys, paying respect to their late mate Harry Greenhalgh.
"'Brodders' (coach Jared Brodrick) spoke to us before the game about Harry," he said.
"He said 'whenever we are in tough times we always have Harry to look for', he was on our backs to help us get through it."
Following the match, Brodrick was covered in a sports drink by his players, something he wasn't too unhappy about.
"It is unreal, we had a really good game plan and it worked like a treat to be honest," he said.
"These boys are a super special group, they've been best mates since they were little.
"There was a little bit of extra motivation with Harry Greenhalgh today."
Lithgow got the scoring under way through Riley Hart with the winger crossing out wide before Beau Hartley and Brodie Tarleton all grabbed tries of their own.
But the Wolves hit back just before half time, with Dane Aylott running over untouched to have Lithgow trailing 12-10 at the break.
Coming out of the sheds, the Hawks looked like a side possessed.
Tries to Billy Morgan and Hoad stretched their lead out even further before Lithgow's Tallan Egan scored to give his side some hope.
However, Jaiden Powyer would be the next man to cross for Hawks, putting them back in control before Harry Wald shocked some onlookers with an incredible play.
The Hawks fullback is known for possessing a massive kick but he has some people amazed when his drop out went over the dead ball line at the other end.
Orange made the most of the good field position with Mathew McKenna and Ethan Young both scoring just before the final siren.
Capping off the perfect season with a premiership puts this Hawks group in rare air and Hoad admitted it is an extra special squad.
"A lot of us boys have been playing together since we were juniors," he said.
"We are close with the younger boys as well, they all got around it.
"We didn't make finals last year and that was tough, the boys really came and stepped up."
While his side may have been outplayed, Lithgow coach Peter Morris thought his group were their own worst enemy at times.
"That second half was probably our worst performance of the year but don't take anything away from them," he said.
"At half time I thought we were half a chance but we couldn't get any go forward.
"We couldn't get any sort of momentum to give our halves a crack."
