Louis Murphy was described as a "freak of nature" after he starred with a hat-trick in Dubbo CYMS' reserve grade grand final win over the Cowra Magpies.
The centre, who has featured in first grade at times this season, scored two of his three in the second half as CYMS rallied from a 22-12 deficit to win a high-quality reserve grade match 32-22.
CYMS captain-coach Craig McLean spoke of his pride in his team after it backed up a Group 11 grand final win last year by taking out the inaugural western-wide reserve grade competition, but he saved special praise for man of the match Murphy.
"He's an absolute freak of nature," McLean said.
"He's a fella who could not run or train or anything for 12 months and then come out and score a hat-trick. He's a freak."
Murphy said he was "stoked" with his own performance.
"It's good to go back-to-back with the boys. It was tough," the centre said.
"I'm getting too old for this but it's great to get the win with the boys.
"It's unreal playing outside these boys and they give me the room."
Cowra had plenty of chances and things were too close to call until the last five minutes, but that tight nature of the result only made the final result more painful for the Magpies.
After Cowra failed to form a first grade side this year, the reserve graders flew the flag for the club and despite a healthy amount of support at Apex Oval on Sunday, it wasn't to be.
"We're devastated," captain-coach Will Ingram said post-game.
"We've been so good for the past 10-12 weeks and we really had our chances in that game but we lost control at key points and Dubbo CYMS capitalised on them and that led to the final result."
Halfback McLean was influential throughout and he set up the day's first try with a deft chip kick that Murphy collected before evading the defence and diving over.
CYMS had the chance to extend the lead with an extended period of possession but Cowra showed why they finished top of the Group 10 pool with some stout defence.
When the Magpies did get a chance, they took it and captain-coach Ingram crashed over from close range to help level it up.
CYMS hit back again to lead 12-6 but they then lost prop Ilisoni Vonomateiratu for 10 minutes shortly after for a high shot.
That was a key moment as the Magpies scored twice through the dangerous Darcy Howard just before half-time and then the visitors extended their lead when they were the first to score after the break.
At 22-12 the Magpies were in control but a great effort from Rory Madden to keep the ball in play and force a dropout then turned the tide back in CYMS' favour.
READ ALSO:
Murphy crossed for his second after a shift right and then Vonomateiratu crashed over from close range and McLean's conversion levelled it up at 22-all.
The Fishies had all the momentum and that soon turned into more points, with Murphy streaking along the sideline and diving over in the corner to give his side the lead.
Then, with just four minutes remaining, lock Jarrod Peachey capped a fine individual display by barging over to spark celebrations among CYMS players and supporters.
A late melee - resulting in the sin-binning of Cowra's Stephen Ingram - took the gloss off the result slightly but nothing could take the smile of McLean's face at full-time.
"That's unreal. Going back-to-back with the boys is the best feeling," he said.
"I love these boys. All year we've got in the trenches and just kept going. I'm so proud of these boys and I wouldn't want to do it with any other group."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.