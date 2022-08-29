Sin-bins, late tries and plenty of fireworks, the Group 11 Reserve Grade Grand Final had it all.
Macquarie Raiders met rivals Dubbo CYMS in the big dance and it was the latter who stole victory late in the game to win 30-26.
CYMS captain-coach Craig McLean had a day to remember after being sin-binned in the second half before returning to score the winning try for his side and admitted it would be a match he will never forget.
"It was unbelievable, it's the best feeling in the world," he said.
"We had two in (sin) bin and the boys dug deep, we were behind late."
Raiders coach Anthony Egan-Smith felt his side did all they could to get themselves in a position to win before falling away late in the match.
"It was a tough one to lose, we knew it was there to be lost for us and we just didn't play our best footy," he said.
"In saying that, it was a ripping game.
"It was a bit sloppy at stages but every single one of our boys had a red-hot dig."
For the third time in four weeks, Macquarie and CYMS did battle at Apex Oval with both sides giving nothing to their opposition in an entertaining first half.
The scores were locked up at 12-all at the break before things went up a notch.
A scuffle between several players on each side led to McLean, Ash Conn and Harry Ritchie all being sin-binned with Macquarie taking control of the match.
The undefeated Raiders side were clinical with Brandan Hamilton scoring a double but after a quick 10-minute breather, McLean re-entered the field on a mission.
Down 26-22, Calub Cook crossed in their left-hand corner to give CYMS the lead before their captain-coach's conversion attempt went wide but he would soon make up for up for it.
With just minutes remaining, McLean raced away from several Raiders defenders to score the match-winning try and seal the game for CYMS.
One of the more experienced players on the field, McLean laughed when recalling his try and believed he was going to get caught by someone before the line.
"I didn't think I was going to have the legs there but just scraped away," he said.
"The boys dug deep, Macquarie has been unreal.
"They beat us three times during the year but there is no better feeling."
No team hadn't beaten Macquarie before Sunday and McLean said the match felt like another classic encounter between the two sides.
"It felt like it was back and forth all game, they great opponents and a really strong side," he said.
"They've probably been the better team all year but we showed up at the right time of the year."
With the Group 11 Reserve Grade title now is their possession, CYMS will face Bathurst Panthers next weekend after they won the Group 10 title.
But for McLean he wasn't too phased about next weekend's match after the game, instead, he was preparing to celebrate what was no doubt a long night of celebrating.
"It is exciting being a new part of the comp," he said.
"But we are just going to focus on tonight and then we will roll into next week."
On the other side of the field, Egan-Smith thought his side deserved the title after the season they had.
"I'm absolutely proud of them," he said.
"Just the season we've had, a lot of blokes only played three games in seven weeks because of byes.
"It was a wet year and just trying to stay switched was tough.
"It hurts dropping the ball at the end but that's life."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
