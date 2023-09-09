Paramount Tennis Club is preparing to celebrate its stories history later this year with a special long lunch.
The proud club will acknowledge its centenary on October 14 with past and present members, players and supporters to attend.
Paramount Tennis Club president Andrew Kierath has been eagerly awaiting the event and said it will be a great day for all involved.
"This event is really taking shape and to have John Alexander locked in is wonderful," he said said.
"We can't wait to welcome him to the club and hear what he has to say.
"We are also thrilled to have secured the services of some of the best talent in Dubbo when it comes to hosting a major event, highlighted by Sam Coon (music), Modern Foodie (catering), Cara Grey (event planning) and others that will ensure this event is a great success."
John Alexander OAM boasts an impressive resume as a professional tennis player in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Alexander won seven tour titles and 27 doubles titles during his career, reaching a ranking of eighth in the world at one point.
He is the youngest player to ever represent Australia in the Davis Cup and reached the semi-final of the Australian Open three times.
The catered long lunch will feature food, beverages and entertainment and tickets are now on sale via 123Tix.
The even will commence at 12pm before concluding at 5pm.
For more information contact club secretary, Mandy Wells via 0438 849 567 or paramounttennisclub@live.com.au
