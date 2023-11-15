Ladies, rev your engines. The first ever Australasian Women's Motorcycle Day is coming up and a local motorbike club is getting in on the action.
Ruth McNally, vice president of the Central West Riders Social Motorbike Club, said when she organised the ride for Dubbo she thought she might get a handful of ladies interested.
But she said she's expecting about 50 riders to show up on the day.
"I actually saw on Facebook a post about the Australasian Women's Motorcycle Day and I thought I should try and organise something for the central west... It's basically just a day to celebrate women riders," she said.
"I thought I'll be lucky if I get 10 or 15 riders to start but now we're pushing 50.
"We've got riders coming from Newcastle and Sydney... they're coming from all around, I'm just absolutely amazed."
On Saturday, November 18, female motorbike riders are invited to join the ride which will begin at the Devil's Hollow Brewery at 10:00am.
Riders will travel from Dubbo to Eumungerie and then to Narromine for lunch. Then, there will be an afternoon tea stop in Tomingley before the riders head back to Devil's Hollow for socialising, drinks and dinner.
Ms McNally said ladies of all experience levels are welcome to join the ride.
"We've got everything from a basic learner all the way through to ladies that have been riding for 20 or 30 years," she said.
"We like to look after the learners and P platers ao we always have a tail end rider and a support vehicle with a trailer - even though he's not female he is allowed to drive on that day.
"If you haven't been on the highway before, just having someone else around you just in case can help alleviate some of that daunting feeling."
Throughout the day the Central West Riders will be selling raffle tickets with all proceeds from the raffle going to Orana Support Service for their women's refuge.
The refuge provides short term emergency accommodation and support for women and children who are escaping domestic violence and women and children at risk of homelessness.
"The Central West Riders have done a couple of charity events for Orana Support Service previously and I just thought, we've got a woman's ride, let's donate to a woman's charity," Ms McNally said.
"We want to help make life a little bit better for those who have to access the refuge."
Ms McNally said she was blown away with the support from local businesses who have donated prizes for the event.
"We've got over $1000 worth of vouchers from various organisations and businesses around Dubbo which has just blown me away," she said.
