Daily Liberal
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Dubbo to join first ever Australasian Women's Motorcycle Day

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ladies, rev your engines. The first ever Australasian Women's Motorcycle Day is coming up and a local motorbike club is getting in on the action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.