It's been a busy week!
Photographer Belinda Soole has been snapping away at the Melbourne Cup day at Dubbo Turf Club, the Mark Vincent concert at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Remembrance Day and the Dubbo Film Society's latest screening.
Did we manage to get a picture of you?
If you would like to purchase any of the market photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Take a look at Dubbo's latest arrivals in our November babies gallery. You can see it here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.