Whether you're a fan of the full English breakfast or you like something a little more fancy, Dubbo has no shortage of cafes for a sit down brunch or a quick coffee.
But which spots have inspired local foodies to get on the 'gram?
We used Instagram's map search feature to find out what the top five most Instagrammable cafes in Dubbo are.
Did your favourite spot make the list?
Coming in at number five is Mediterranean favourite Dahab Cafe.
The cafe has a solid selection of breakfast items - including Moroccan eggs shakshuka and the caramelised pear pancakes which are popular on Instagram - but it's the lamb that really puts Dahab on the map.
Some may have walked right past this hole-in-the wall cafe but it has local Instagrammers stopping to take a snap. Its convenient location just off Talbragar Street makes Black Tambourine the perfect spot to grab a coffee or lunch on-the-go.
Popular options include the chicken and chorizo ciabatta and the corned beef reuben.
Tucked away in a quiet residential street, Short Street Store is definitely a hidden gem of Dubbo's brunch scene. And its cosy courtyard, bright blue facade and vibrant menu offerings definitely make it attractive to Instagrammers.
As well as their range of Asian-fusion inspired menu items like butter chicken eggs benedict and miso glazed halloumi burgers, Short Street Store's smoothies alone make the cafe worth a visit.
One of Dubbo's most popular main street eateries, of course Church Street Cafe (CFC) made the list. When the weather's nice the outdoor tables right next to the Macquarie Street rotunda make a relaxed spot to eat and soak in the sun.
The menu has plenty of variety, catering to all tastes. Sweet tooths might enjoy the Biscoff pancakes while those looking for something on the salty side would love the crispy squid tacos.
Drumroll please... the most Instagramable cafe in Dubbo is Press! Set in a picturesque heritage house with a lush courtyard teeming with plantlife, it's not hard to see why Press steals the show.
The food is great too, of course, with popular options including the roast pumpkin bowl, seasonal panna cotta and waffles with cheesecake mousse. What truly sets Press apart is its ever-changing range of coffees.
