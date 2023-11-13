You could now be the new landlord of a popular Dubbo fast food franchise.
The site for Hungry Jacks' Dubbo location is now up for sale and will head to auction later this month.
While Hungry Jacks has a lease on the site until 2035, the site itself is available for purchase and it looks like an enticing prospect for any interested parties.
According to the description of the property, the buyer of the site can expect to receive a net income of approximately $256,790.85 per annum plus GST.
The third most popular fast food franchise in Australia, Hungry Jacks moved their Dubbo store to its current site in 2020 which boasts a dual-lane drive-through.
Located on Cobra Street, the shop has more than 15,000 vehicles passing each day.
The auction for the side will be held at the Raine and Horne Commercial National Portfolio Auction in Sydney on November 30.
