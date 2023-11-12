A development application for 25 units in Wellington is part of a bigger trend in the local government area for higher density housing.
Dubbo Regional Council approved 39 residential development applications in October. The majority of those, 27, were not single dwellings.
In total there was $15.6 million in development approved by the council in October. In comparison, there was $17.5 million approved in the same time period last year.
The council's development and environment director Stephen Wallace said while there was a fewer number of applications approved during October, the value of the applications was higher, due to a number of multi-dwelling houses.
"Single dwellings are trending a bit down on the previous two to three years, but what we term 'other' residential dwellings are actually up. So that's comprised of things like your dual occupancies, your secondary dwellings, particularly multi dwelling housing - we're seeing a spike in that," Mr Wallace said.
"This is indicating the market... is responding with smaller living opportunities for the city and I think that will continue to to play a role as we mature into the future and provide that capacity with our appropriately-zoned and located land."
When it came to the $3 million multi-dwelling application for 144 Warne Street in Wellington, Mr Wallace said it was "good to see that the market is playing in that space in Wellington".
He said historically, there was a history of larger multi-dwelling developments in Dubbo, so it was a "stand out determination" for Wellington.
The development includes a mixture of two and three bedroom units.
The Dubbo local government area remains on track to have the highest level of residential development applications approved in the past 11 years.
