Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Aaron Hegedus to be sentenced for manslaughter of Frank Smith

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The daughters of a Wellington man have emotionally confronted the "gutless coward" who killed their father.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.