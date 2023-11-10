Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Mia Richardson to shave head for Molly Croft's Tie Dye Project

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 10 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It all started when Mia Richardson's friend Molly Croft was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, but now Mia's fundraising has developed a life of its own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.