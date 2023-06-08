Daily Liberal
Orana Support Service to benefit from $5.2 million government commitment

By Allison Hore
June 9 2023 - 5:00am
Dubbo MLC Stephen Lawrence, Minister for Women Jodie Harrison and Tina Reynolds from Orana Support Service announced the funding in Dubbo on Wednesday. Picture by Belinda Soole
A new program in Dubbo is hoping to break the cycle of family violence by working directly with children.

