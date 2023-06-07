Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Housing Plus to open new domestic violence refuge in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 8 2023 - 9:33am, first published June 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for women Jodie Harrison (L) and Housing Plus acting CEO Penny Dordoy announced the new refuge in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
Minister for women Jodie Harrison (L) and Housing Plus acting CEO Penny Dordoy announced the new refuge in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

Women and children in Dubbo fleeing domestic violence will soon have a safe place to call home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.