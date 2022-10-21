A shot of coffee is going to help more than you can ever realise.
Housing Plus Shot of Support will raise funds and awareness for The Orchard Dubbo, a crisis accommodation for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.
For every shot of coffee sold on Friday October 21, participating cafes and businesses will donate $1, or a percentage of their profits to the organisation.
"The money we raise will go towards furnishing one of the 4 self-contained units we are building as crisis accommodation for women and children escaping domestic and family violence," a spokesperson for Housing Plus said.
Participating cafe's in Dubbo include: 271 Darling, Black Tambourine, Cross Coffee House, CSC Dubbo, Lotus Cafe, Magnolia Café, The Def Chef, The Harvest Central West, Wilay Café, Grapevine Cafe, Muki Café, Farmers Bake Place, Press, Centrespot, Creo Art, Dahub Cafe, Gloria Jeans, Northside shop, Short St store, and The Exchange.
Authur View Café and Jesspresso in Wellington are also taking part.
The Orchard will be purpose-built accommodation specifically for women and their children who are escaping domestic and family violence.
Women also have access to the Housing Plus Frith Street Office, which provides office space, counselling rooms, meeting rooms, group programs and communal spaces for clients accessing Housing Plus's Dubbo- based services, including domestic violence support, social and affordable housing, and training and employment support.
A volunteer fundraising committee has been started and they are meeting monthly to organise other fundraising events and support other organisations who are fundraising on behalf of Housing Plus.
For more details contact Housing Plus via info@housingplus.com.au or call 1800 603 300.
