Cultural authorities answered questions about the upcoming Voice referendum in a public forum at Dubbo RSL on Friday.
Wiradjuri men Geoff Scott and Roy Ah-See, representatives of the Uluru Dialogue, spoke to community members about what the referendum proposes.
The Dialogue represents the Uluru Statement's cultural authority and leads community education on its reforms of 'Voice, Treaty and Truth'. The Local Aboriginal Land Council invited them to conduct an information session in Dubbo. The Dialogue will visit north-western areas like Lightning Ridge and Walgett in July.
"We're responding to people on the ground, local communities. People want more information ... and we want to answer people's questions," Mr Scott said.
"The aim is to give information on the Voice proposal, the enshrinement of the First Nations Voice in the Constitution. The referendum is coming up in October and [we're] really just informing the community for the next five months."
He said the attendees, about 60 of them, were "very engaged", responsive and had a lot of questions. People asked for details about the Uluru Statement, the procedures in a referendum, and how many First Nations representatives were in Parliament now.
Mr Scott said because the topic had been all over the news and social media, they wanted to provide a "safe space" for people to ask what they need.
"So much disinformation around. We're trying to provide a response so people are in a position to make up their minds," he said.
"We're asking for First Nations people to be recognised in the Constitution and to be given a say in the matters that affects us. The rest is political noise."
According to the Uluru Dialogue, the referendum could potentially be held on October 14, but ultimately it is up to the Prime Minister to decide the date.
"Once the [referendum] bill passes through the Senate on June 22, the PM would be in a position to nominate a date," Mr Scott said.
The leader of the Nationals and Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, was present at the June 2 event along with Labor member for the state's Upper House, Stephen Lawrence.
The Dialogue plans to conduct one or two more forums in Dubbo before the referendum is held. However, it is unclear who will sponsor them. Suggestions were made on Friday that Dubbo Regional Council could take up the responsibility.
Bageshri Savyasachi
