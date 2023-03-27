What an honour it is to be re-elected as the member for the Dubbo electorate for a second time!
There are still plenty of pre-poll votes to count, but the experts have called it - and I'm extremely grateful that I will have the privilege to continue to represent this region.
The last four years have been incredible, and I'm looking forward to representing you with passion and determination, to ensure this region continues to thrive.
At the same time, there is the reality of being in opposition now, and losing my portfolio as the Minister for Western NSW and Minister for Agriculture. I'd like to thank my staff for all of their hard work, and I wish them the best with their future endeavours.
A massive thank you to my entire family, especially Karen, Georgie and Charlie, along with my team. Without their support, none of this would be possible.
Thank you to my supporters and volunteers - each and every one of you got me to where I am today!
Thank you so much for your vote of confidence in me ... I won't let you down.
Until next time,
Dugald
