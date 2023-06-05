Daily Liberal
Dubbo Environment Group call on council to tighten tree policy

By Allison Hore
June 6 2023 - 5:00am
Karen Hagan, Barbara Sutherland, Margaret McDonald and Di Clifford from the Dubbo Environment Group at the site of the tree removals. Picture by Belinda Soole
Karen Hagan, Barbara Sutherland, Margaret McDonald and Di Clifford from the Dubbo Environment Group at the site of the tree removals. Picture by Belinda Soole

Does Dubbo have the worst tree protection policies in the state? Environmentalists think so.

