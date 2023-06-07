Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

Data shows Dubbo has fastest ambulance response times in Central West

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:02am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Hospital. Picture file.
Dubbo Hospital. Picture file.

THERE'S some good news to be found in the latest data on major health services in the Central West, with more people now starting treatment on time after presenting to the emergency department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.