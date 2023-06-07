Dancers have been taking the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod by storm, impressing adjudicator Kate Histon- Behrend.
It started with the junior groups and soloists, with dance studios throughout the Central West making their way to Dubbo to perform.
Dancers from Dubbo, Orange, Forbes and Parkes made the journey to Dubbo to compete and test their skills against one another.
Senior dancers are expected to grace the stage from Friday, June 9.
Guests at the eisteddfod this weekend will have the opportunity to view a variety of genres including contemporary, jazz, modern, classical and tap.
Tickets to any sessions of the eisteddfod programs are available at the door.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
