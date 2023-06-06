Welcome to the world: Babies born in Dubbo in June, 2023

We love welcoming your new arrivals in the Daily Liberal babies gallery.
Here are the newest bundles of joy from around the region, captured at Dubbo Hospital and shared with us by local families.
We've been lucky enough to meet first-time parents, as well as those expanding their lovely families when capturing those moments each week.
Many of the parents asked we thank Dubbo Hospital staff for their care during this special time in their lives.
We'll be updating this gallery weekly from now on and we will also feature baby photos in the print version of the Daily Liberal periodically.
Do you have a newborn you'd like to feature? Email through a name, parents' names, the date of birth as well as the weight of your baby in grams to ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
