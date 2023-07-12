Brooke Widley has helped furnish multiple homes for some customers who have found the type of furniture store they like and stuck with it.
Early Settler Dubbo is undergoing a reboot, with a fresh look and upgraded premises, but store manager Ms Widley says it won't change the level of customer service people have come to expect.
"We're having a complete refurbishment of the site including removing all existing internal walls, our storerooms are being made bigger which be fantastic, and we're having a complete facelift of a pretty tired site, to be honest," Ms Widley told the Daily Liberal.
"Over ten years ago, Early Settler went into that site which was previously Everyday Living which sold furniture and homewares. They literally put everything in place there and started to trade. They've never had any work carried out there ... [the renovations will] bring it up to standard with other Early Settler stores."
The furniture store on Cobra Street has closed its doors to the public while works are done and will reopen with a celebration on Saturday, July 22.
The scope of works is reportedly "phenomenal" and all stock was relocated to a warehouse across town for the refit.
Ms Widley said the store has a loyal following, people who buy again and again when they move house or want to upgrade their interiors.
"We operate with a core line of product, so someone who has prior purchased will still be able to get that exact same piece that's identical," Ms Widley said.
"However we like to stay in touch with the new trends, so if you keep up with the social media influencers, if you see a trend come through, it won't be long until we are onto it."
The store offers not only homewares and furniture, but also bathroom gear, ceiling fans, hardware and kitchen pieces.
Right now, natural linens and coastal themes are on-trend - even in the inland town of Dubbo - as well as lux lines that offer velvet, marble, gold accents and bold colours.
"If you walk into a store and your taste is more naturals and canes, there's an entire mood in the store set up with that. Or if it's mod living, industrial-type, we merchandise that way, too."
Ms Widley has worked at the store for 10 years and said she has built relationships with regular customers and knows what they like.
She has one customer from Mudgee who owns several Airbnbs in the area and has been ordering Early Settler furniture via text message for years - they've never met face-to-face. Other customers come in after selling their home and want to furnish their new property.
"I've always said we have really good levels of customer service at Early Settler, so ... now the store will match the service," Ms Widley said.
In the meantime, she is looking forward to getting back to work and seeing what's new in store.
"Every single week it's like Christmas because we're getting a new truck of homewares or a new key piece. It makes it really hard on your own house. It's an exciting place to work ... there's always something new."
