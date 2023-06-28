Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Kat Montgomery's The Rural Trader is Nevertire's community hub

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Kat Montgomery saw the 1930s general store in Nevertire in the central west of NSW, she knew she had to have it - but there was a lot of work to be done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.