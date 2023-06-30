Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Callubri Station a high end farm stay and events venue in Buddabadah

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There aren't many high-end farm-stays in the central west offering the chance to watch life tick along on a working farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.