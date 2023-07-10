With young girls raising the issue of a lack of contraception information available for Indigenous people, Family Planning Australia answered the call.
They're launching a new resource on contraceptive choices.
Designed specifically for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, "Yarning About Contraception" covers a full range of birth control options available for women and men, including how different forms of contraception work, their benefits and downsides, cost, and even their appearance.
It forms part of Family Planning Australia's "Yarning About" series, a suite of resources designed in collaboration with Aboriginal people to provide culturally appropriate information on reproductive and sexual health topics.
Family Planning Australia's Aboriginal Health Promotion Officer and Registered Nurse, Jean Brain, based at the Dubbo clinic, works to ensure high quality reproductive and sexual health care is available in the community.
"There is such a wide range of options when it comes to contraception," she said.
"Reliable, accessible, relatable resources like 'Yarning About Contraception' are key to helping people make informed choices about reproductive health."
READ MORE:
Ms Brain, an Aboriginal woman born and raised in the Dubbo region, has worked in Indigenous communities for over 25 years and is passionate about improving access to trustworthy and relatable health information.
"There has been very little contraceptive information out there which was designed for Aboriginal people, that was also relatable and easy-to-use, and Aboriginal girls had raised this as an issue," she said.
"There was the sense that there isn't anything out there."
Developed through in-depth consultation with Aboriginal women in Dubbo, "Yarning About Contraception" features Aboriginal art, plain English, and shows images of each contraceptive being held in the hands of Aboriginal women to convey their size.
Aboriginal artist and graphic designer, Lani Balzan, illustrated the resource with a gathering symbol, representing a space for connection and education, and pathways, which speaks to the resource as a journey to improving knowledge.
"The women we consulted were very clear about what was needed, and we've created a really informative, culturally relevant resource that delivers important information about contraception and the many choices people can make," Ms Brain said.
"This resource is also discreet, because it is there for people who are making personal, individual choices about their healthcare."
Ensuring that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have equitable access to reproductive and sexual healthcare and trustworthy information is a priority for Family Planning Australia.
The Dubbo clinic offers a range of services including contraceptives, pregnancy options, STI testing and cervical screening.
Family Planning Australia also works with Aboriginal Medical Services and community health organisations to run regular outreach clinics in Cobar, Nyngan, Brewarrina and Walgett, offering specialised health services in rural communities.
Clients seeking an appointment at any Family Planning Australia clinic can call 1300 372 372. Family Planning Australia also runs a free advice service called "Talkline", on 1300 658 886.
"Yarning About Contraception" will be shared by health workers and will be available online.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.