Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo will host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference until 2026

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
June 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo will host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference until at least 2026. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo will host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference until at least 2026. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo has been confirmed as the host location for the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference for at least the next three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.