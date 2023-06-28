Day one of Dubbo's Astley Cup tie with Bathurst High has come and gone, with the visiting school narrowly ahead after the opening three sports.
Netball, basketball and hockey all took place on Wednesday while the constant rain forced tennis to be moved until Thursday.
Following Wednesday's action, Bathurst leads Dubbo 173 to 127 with tennis, rugby league, athletics and boys and girls soccer to be played on Thursday.
Let's have a look at what unfolded on day one.
The skies might have been grey outside, but Dubbo College lit up the court in what proved to be the best moment of the day for the hosts.
Just one point separated the two sides after a tough first quarter, but the quality of the Dubbo side soon began to show.
It was 27-20 at half-time and that lead grew to 39-29 at three-quarter time, before Dubbo College ultimately scored a commanding 52-34 win.
Saxbii Shaw was excellent in attack for Dubbo while Ebony O'Sullivan grew into the match at goalkeeper and shut down a number of Bathurst chances.
Dubbo College dominated basketball for most of the match at Dubbo Sportsworld until the visiting side rallied late to snatch victory inside the final 20 seconds.
Bathurst's Ethan Goldfinch scored a layup as time expired to give his side a 70-69 win after Dubbo led by as many as 20 points at one stage.
Earlier on the match, Dubbo found easy buckets mainly through Flynn Eggleton and Charlie Pollock with Will Emerton using his speed to good use.
But Bathurst hung in there and made the most of some ill-discipline from Dubbo as the hosts continued to foul.
Free throws and turnovers killed Dubbo as Bathurst stormed home to take the win.
Points were split 50/50 from the match.
It was all about Bathurst in the girls hockey as the visiting side won 5-0.
While they might not have got the win, the match was a proud moment for Dubbo College as the school put together a side largely full of players who had never played before.
A brave Dubbo College outfit gave the match everything they had but Bathurst were simply too good, taking 83 Cup points while the hosts managed 17.
9:15am - Tennis (Paramount Tennis Courts)
9:15am - Athletics (Barden Park)
11:45am - Boys Soccer (Apex Oval)
1:15pm - Girls Soccer (Apex Oval)
2:30pm - Boys Rugby League (Apex Oval)
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
