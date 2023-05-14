Dubbo Regional Council is looking at spending $255,000 over the next three years to host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup again in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The council has submitted a tender to hold the event again after receiving both positive and negative feedback from attendees and the local community.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the $85,000 per year would include in-kind contributions from staff and perhaps some outsourcing of services.
"I note that the Mayor asked if we could get a little bit more clarification or breakdown on that $85,000 because I think $85,000 sounds like a lot but put in context and having some more information on what it's being spent on would help alleviate any concerns the community may have," he said.
On Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25, Dubbo hosted the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference. It was the first time the event had been held outside of Port Macquarie in more than a decade.
Across the three-day sporting event, the Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct hosted 187 teams from under 10 to under 18 compete and it was estimated that visitation to attend the event was around 7000 people with junior players from across the state joining local players in competition.
Councillor Pam Wells said it was a great event for families and kids and showed there is an opportunity for country kids to play at an elite level.
But, Cr Wells also recognised the need for more accommodation for visitors to the region after bookings in lead-up to this year's event forced some people to other nearby towns.
"We don't necessarily have the accommodation and hopefully we can get better at that going forward," she said.
READ ALSO:
Accommodation in Dubbo was sold out in approximately 24 hours with the Visitor Information Centre undertaking the task of assisting touch football teams to find group accommodation where possible.
The team at the VIC assisted by finding accommodation for all group enquiries that registered either within the Dubbo Regional area, including Wellington or in surrounding locations such as Narromine and Gilgandra.
Councillor Josh Black said he had received feedback about certain accommodation places around the region price gouging.
"I know that an awful lot of people came to Dubbo...and it would be disappointing if that was the case since the council is trying to promote and bring events to the region," he said.
"That would just leave a sour taste in the mouth of many participants and really work against what the council is trying to do by attracting these sorts of events, so I hope that doesn't occur in the future and we can have a positive way forward."
READ MORE:
Council worked closely with businesses to identify opportunities to leverage from the influx of visitation with hospitality venues encouraged to offer set menus and sittings for Thursday through to Saturday for clubs. In addition, clubs were encouraged to pre-book group bookings to ensure efficient service at a set price, as per recommended by NSW Touch Football.
A post event survey was distributed and of the 53 businesses that completed the survey, 61 per cent experienced an increase in revenue compared to the same period in previous years.
Councillor Matthew Wright said he heard that certain stakeholders either weren't aware of the event or weren't prepared for the scale of it.
"We've got 12 months to sort of sound the bells I suppose, to make sure everyone in the community is aware and I think especially our business owners, I think it's their job and their own responsibility to be aware of what's happening so that they can prep their business for what's to come," he said.
"I certainly hope that everyone gets on board and everyone's certainly aware of the benefits that come with an event of this scale."
Chair of the culture and community committee, Jessica Gough encouraged business owners to partner with council so they can receive all the information.
"I think the staff did an exceptional job, they were out at businesses all over Wellington and throughout Dubbo handing out posters about the event," she said.
"If you want the information that's on hand, become a partner with council because it's a big benefit to your business."
Media around the event was strong with the words 'Dubbo' and 'Touch' and either 'Junior State Cup' or 'Northern Conference' mentioned 229 times in the media between February 1 and March 10.
Cr Wells said it was really positive to read through the commentary on social media and see feedback such as 'bring it back again' or 'it was the best state cup ever'.
"That's really positive feedback, so I think we should be proud of that," she said.
The council noted the social outcomes of the event included the support of two significant not-for-profit organisations.
Ronald McDonald House received a donation of $12,188 from coffee sales at the McCafe Van while a local organisation, LeaderLife, managed the event car parking and raised $5000 that will be put towards developing the Agroforestry on their licenced area.
The report also estimated the event brought more than $4 million into the local economy, which is significant given that February is historically one of the lowest months for accommodation capacity and hospitality in the region.
A decision on the host for the next three years is expected during May 2023.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.