Dubbo Regional Council submit tender to host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup again

By Ciara Bastow
May 15 2023 - 5:00am
More than 187 teams travelled to Dubbo for the NSW Touch Junior State Cup. Picture by Amy McIntyre
More than 187 teams travelled to Dubbo for the NSW Touch Junior State Cup. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council is looking at spending $255,000 over the next three years to host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup again in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

