Astley Cup glory may be out of reach this year for both Dubbo College and Bathurst High still delivered everything you expect from the time-honoured competition on day one of their tie.
The two schools went into the final tie of 2023 knowing Orange High had already secured the cup in the competition's 100th year after previous wins over Dubbo and then Bathurst.
But that, and the grey skies around Dubbo, didn't stop students showing school pride and plenty of passion during netball, basketball, and hockey.
We were on deck at all three sports to capture these moments.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
