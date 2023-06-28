Daily Liberal
Astley Cup day one: Photos from tie between Dubbo and Bathurst

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Astley Cup glory may be out of reach this year for both Dubbo College and Bathurst High still delivered everything you expect from the time-honoured competition on day one of their tie.

