Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Astley Cup 2023: Bathurst defeated Dubbo in Basketball 69-70

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sensational fourth quarter from Bathurst High's Ethan Goldfinch has led the visitors to a thrilling one-point over Dubbo in the Astley Cup Basketball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.