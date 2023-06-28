A sensational fourth quarter from Bathurst High's Ethan Goldfinch has led the visitors to a thrilling one-point over Dubbo in the Astley Cup Basketball.
Rallying from as many as 20 points down at one point, Goldfinch's layup in the dying seconds was enough to seal the 69-70 for Bathurst in the second Astley Cup event of the day at Dubbo Sportsworld.
Trailing for most of the match, Bathurst came out swinging in the second half, led by Goldfinch especially.
Following his match-winning layup, the man himself couldn't have been happier with how his side rallied back.
"It was good fun, being down by 20 points and coming back like that in the fourth (quarter), we had that dog in us," he said.
Dubbo started the game off on fire, leading by double digits after the opening quarter before extending their advantage at halftime.
READ ALSO:
But Bathurst hung in there and began to fight their way back into the match during the third quarter.
The home crowd began to get more vocal as Bathurst came back and Goldfinch admitted he is used to the sledging by now.
"All game Dubbo were chirping but that's just how it is in Astley Cup," he said.
"You've just got to take it because you can't really give it back."
As the match went on, Bathurst began to work inside to their big men with the towering visitors dominating the offensive rebound stats.
"We kind of slowed things down in the second half, at the break we knew we were rushing it and that's why they got the lead," Goldfinch added.
"We fed the ball into our big Max (Campbell) in the post and we just played off him."
For Dubbo, Flynn Eggleton was impressive in the post especially, showing off his skills with a number of fadeaways.
The narrow final margin between the two sides means the Astley Cup points were split 50/50.
The win for Bathurst was their first of the day after Dubbo won the Netball 52-34, with the latter winning 60 Cup points as opposed to the visitors' 40.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.