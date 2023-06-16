Rylee Blackhall has sat by and watched Wellington win two of three matches without him but on Sunday, the Cowboys halfback will make his return.
Suffering a mouth injury against Dubbo CYMS back in round three, Blackhall is back this weekend against Nyngan, his first game since April 30.
Wins over Macquarie and Forbes during his absence have kept the Cowboys inside the Group 11 top four but Blackhall is ready to put all that behind him.
"I'm pretty keen to get back out there," he said.
"It's been a long six or seven weeks."
The Cowboys have been one of the most surprising sides in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) in 2023, having won four matches from six.
Their two losses came against Dubbo CYMS, the game Blackhall was injured and one they were right until he left the field as well as a two-point loss to Parkes.
Having watched on as his side has continued to impress without him, the Cowboys halfback hopes he can ease back into the squad.
"It was good watching on the sideline but I got itchy feet in the back half," he said.
In Blackhall's absence, Brock Naden has partnered with Jai Merritt in the halves, with the two posing strong running games.
However, Merritt is out for Sunday's match through injury with Naden moving to five-eighth, a position Blackhall feels he fits well.
"He has been going really good," he said.
"When he was playing juniors he played a lot of six and seven so he slotted straight in there and looks really comfortable."
The biggest story around Wellington this season has been the addition of former Australian representative Blake Ferguson.
The ex-NRL star's move back to the town where he grew up has been wonderful not only for the game but the club itself.
Ferguson's arrival coincided with Blackhall's injury, meaning the two right-sided players haven't had the chance to play together, something the playmaker is eager to do.
"It will be heaps good to run out alongside him, I'll just give him a bit of early ball," he said.
"It's a long drive out there and they are really tough, especially at home."
Seaun Stanley will also join the Ferguson/Blackhall pairing on the right side, making up a tough defensive assignment for the Nyngan group.
Sunday's match will be the only PMP game this weekend and will kick off at 2:15pm.
