With the Peter McDonald Premiership at its halfway point, now is the perfect time to look back at what we've seen this season.
We've had plenty of drama, some thrilling finishes, a mercy rule appearance, and plenty of bragging from those in Group 11 about the strength of their clubs this year.
But which players have stood out the most?
As has been the case in previous seasons, your Australian Community Media reporters from around the region have put their heads together and come up with the annual Most Influential list.
READ ALSO:
This time we've extended it to 30 players, with part one right here.
Along with part two tomorrow, there will be a poll so you can have your say about the standout players so far this year.
He hasn't quite been at his best this season and Macquarie haven't quite been at their best either. Coincidence? Probably not.
You get the feeling Ronayne is carrying a knock or two but he still gives absolutely everything for his side each week.
Few people shoot out of the line and put pressure on the opposition as well as the Raiders captain-coach while he's a dangerous ball-runner out on the edges.
If he gets fully firing and the Raiders settle on a consistent lineup, look out.
Make a note of his name. One of of a host of exciting up-and-comers out in the Bogan Shire, Hunt has already got a taste of first grade and he doesn't look out of place.
Some around Nyngan and Group 11 are shocked an NRL club hasn't come calling for the young gun with the mullet who is comfortable in the halves or at fullback.
Even in a heavy loss to Dubbo CYMS recently, Hunt stood out and his successful chip and chase in final minutes showed his willingness and confidence.
He could be a real X-factor for the Tigers in their finals hunt if he gets more game time.
A big body. So hard to tackle.
If you ask opposition players about the young Nyngan centre, expect that to be the reply.
A real handful for defences, Dunn has been one of few consistent performers during a stop-start opening to the season for the Tigers.
One of four players in a share for third on the leading try-scorer list, Dunn is a real weapon for the Tigers while he holds his own in defence as well and is part of an exciting group of younger players who now appear right at home in the top grade.
A big man who can kick goals. That alone should probably have him higher on this list.
A former top junior at Parkes, Goonrey never made too many headlines in the senior ranks at the Spacemen but has quickly become a key figure in the back-row at Mudgee after an off-season switch.
Teammate Jack Beasley said earlier this season "he brings a real spark and enthusiasm" and "I think he'll have a massive year".
If you're standing out in a team with two NRL players and a host of representative-level figures, you're doing something right.
A game-changer since arriving back at Forbes from the Canterbury Bulldogs during last season.
He played a huge role in the side's premiership success in 2022 and, after sticking around again, he's been forced to take on plenty of responsibility so far this year.
Due to injuries, suspension and the delay of the club's Fijian cohort arriving, the back-rower has been forced to spend plenty of time at prop but he never shirked any of his duties.
Back in the second-row last weekend at Parkes, Lennon got through huge minutes and led from the front in attack and defence.
His efforts are probably worth more success than what Forbes has had this season.
Remember back in round one when Bathurst Panthers were the victims of the mercy rule during a 60-0 hammering at the hands of Dubbo CYMS?
It was a dark day for the club but things have steadily improved since. One of the main reasons is the return of the premiership-winning halfback.
Hewitt wasn't certain at the start of the season whether he'd line up for the team, as he focused on his harness racing career. Panthers are certainly glad he's decided to come back on board.
The Hewitt kicking game and direction from the halves continues to create headaches for teams, while bringing much needed composure for the youngsters in the Panthers lineup.
Hewitt is still the kind of player who can completely turn a game on its head with one brilliant kick or a great cut out pass.
It doesn't matter where you play Aaron Mawhinney, he'll give you 100 per cent.
While he's a natural lock, Mawhinney started the first three games of the season in the second row. He played well in those three games, but St Pat's managed just the one win.
After an injury to Luke Single, who had been wearing the No. 13, Mawhinney moved back to his natural position in a 48-20 win against Lithgow in round four and he hasn't looked back.
He's started at lock every game since, and has helped guide St Pat's to four consecutive wins as they stormed up the Group 10 pool ladder, to sit second at the halfway mark.
If there was a most improved award for the Peter McDonald Premiership, this kid would have to be the leading candidate.
He was part of the Nyngan under 18s side which won last season's premiership and spent time at both fullback and in the halves. After an off-season switch to Wellington, Tattersall has gone to another level.
With playmaking ability and a knack for popping up in the right place at the right time, Tattersall is quickly moving up the ladder of best fullbacks in the competition.
His highlight up to this point came in round six when he scored a late match-winner over Macquarie. It wasn't just that he scored the try, but he showed the confidence to back himself and run rather than simply passing to former NRL player Blake Ferguson on his outside.
He runs the ball back with intent, he never looks in trouble diffusing the high ball and he can make quick recoveries to help out his defence.
Rivett is just about everything you could want in a fullback. The reliable Panthers #1 is a valuable asset for the team on both sides of the ball and continues to get better and better with every year.
In a Panthers back line that's undergone changes year to year, Rivett has been the one constant that has helped lead that group ever since the back to back Group 10 premierships.
When naming the key men at the Mudgee Dragons, Stockton's name might not be among the first few mentioned.
But the halfback just continues to deliver.
In a side loaded with stars and and an array of attacking talent, Stockton helps to keep them ticking while he his strong running game has led to the number seven crossing five times this season.
A key cog in the imposing Dragons machine, Stockton has also earned more best and fairest points than any of his teammates this season.
Just naturally talented.
Merritt is back at Nyngan this season and is one of the major reasons the Tigers are back in finals contention.
If there's someone who can kick a 40/20 better than Merritt, we're yet to see it. His kicking game in general is one of the best going around.
He's had the odd niggle here and there so far this year but if he stays fit there's no reason the Tigers won't remain in the hotly-contested top four in the Group 11 pool.
Took on the coaching role at Workies in 2023 and has led from the front.
An uncompromising figure in the forwards (maybe a little too much, at times, given he's currently serving a lengthy ban), Sullivan has all the qualities needed to lead a Lithgow resurgence in the PMP.
He can ball play, whack in defence and is explosive when running the ball - he just needs to stay on the park.
A human wrecking ball.
The former Victorian Player of the Year has brought a huge amount to Parkes this season and has quickly become one of the most destructive ball runners in the competition.
He's not the kind of prop who just goes crashing into the line either, as 'Tau' has neat footwork and the ability to offload as well.
Front-row partner Jack Buchanan recently described him as someone with too much skill to play up front.
The definition of impact player.
James Stanley provides Dubbo CYMS with a real point of difference. As CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said earlier this season, there's not too many players like him.
"That size, speed, agility, power, aggression and footy smarts," the coach said.
A big body who carries defenders with him for fun, Stanley has an ability to offload that would make Junior Paulo jealous while he hits hard in defence, too.
Someone who used to concede a number of needless penalties, Stanley has shown more maturity in recent times and that's a huge plus for CYMS.
Mudgee has two former NRL players in its lineup but it's hooker Beasley who really gets them ticking.
It was clear how important the number nine is to the side last season, when Mudgee was beaten by Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval and one of the first things former captain-coach Jack Littlejohn said was Beasley was missing.
Beasley gets the powerful forward pack rolling while he has developed a top combination with new five-eighth Hayden Carpenter on the right edge.
He's got a handy kicking game, can play other positions when Toby Forrest comes off the bench, and it's telling the one game Mudgee lost this season - a 42-10 hammering by Bathurst St Pat's - came when Beasley was suspended.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.