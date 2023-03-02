Daily Liberal
Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott to co-coach Lithgow Workies Wolves in 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Lachlan Harper
March 3 2023 - 6:00am
Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott will co-coach Lithgow Workies this season. Picture from Lithgow Workies Wolves Facebook

Jack Sullivan came to Lithgow in 2019 with a considerable reputation as a former Shute Shield player with West Harbour and Warringah while making rugby sevens appearances with NSW.

