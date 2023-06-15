After a summer spent hours away from Dubbo, Latrell Fing is back in town and ready to take CYMS under 18s to the next level this season.
Fing made his return to the Dubbo CYMS under 18s side a month ago, coming back to the side after a stint with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs SG Ball side.
Only playing a handful of games for the Bulldogs before breaking his jaw, Fing was also unable to represent the Western Rams due to his commitments in Sydney.
But now settled back at home, the 2022 Tom Nelson Player of the Year reflected on his time spent in the NSW capital.
"It's good, I missed home a bit but it was a different experience down there," he said.
"It was a lot harder but I took on the challenge because that's what I like.
"It's a lot more competitive."
The key playmaker for his club side, Fing was one of two Group 11 products who spent time with the Bulldogs 18s side, with Wellington's Seaun Stanley also being part of the squad.
When he isn't lining up for the Fishies, Fing can be found still around footy but in a coaching role with St John's Dubbo under 9s.
It's a somewhat new role for the youngster but one he has enjoyed.
"They are hard to handle and always keep me on my toes," he said.
This weekend will be a first for the Tom Nelson competition, with a 'magic round' being held at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra.
Saturday's action will see five matches being held all of which are crossover fixtures between Group 10 and 11 clubs.
Dubbo CYMS will take on last year's runners up Bathurst St Pat's and Fing believes we haven't seen the best of the Fishies this season.
"We had a loss in our last game against Forbes but in the middle of the season that isn't too bad," he said.
The likes of Fing, Josh Townsend, Jodan Porter and Jack Fuller were all part of the Dubbo CYMS 2022 side which was knocked out in the preliminary final by eventual champions Nyngan.
There is no denying for the returning players the fire still burns after the loss and Fing knows the group has what it takes to make another deep finals run.
"We had a few boys leave because they are too old but we've got a lot of guys still here," he said.
"Hopefully we can get back there this year, that's the plan anyway."
Saturday's under 18s magic round will kick off at 9:30am with Bathurst Panthers taking on Forbes Magpies.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
