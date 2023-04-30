Dubbo CYMS may have started Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash with Wellington in an unfamiliar fashion but the final stages were quintessential Fishies.
A frustrated and somewhat lacklustre CYMS side struggled through the opening stages of the match at Apex Oval as the energised and motivated Cowboys started the better.
The confidence gained after back-to-back wins over Lithgow and Bathurst St Pat's to start the season showed and Wellington shot out to a deserved 10-0 lead early on.
After a heated start to the second half which included a brief melee, the sides traded tries and it wasn't until the 68th minute when CYMS led for the first time as halfback Jordi Madden dummied, went himself and dived over from close range.
CYMS has been known for never tiring in the final stages for many years now and it showed again on Sunday as some late Cowboys errors - brought about somewhat by the loss of halfback Rylee Blackhall to a potentially serious mouth injury - were punished and two more late tries led those in green and white to a tough 32-14 victory.
"We spoke all week about how they were going to come out firing and tough," Madden said at full-time.
"We started absolutely terrible but the second half we got a roll on and put some points on the board, which was pleasing.
"The big thing we pride ourselves on is effort and giving that effort across the full 80. That's what we dd today and it showed on the scoreboard."
The win for CYMS, combined with Parkes' loss at Nyngan on Sunday, leaves the Fishies as the only unbeaten side in Group 11 and locked at the top of the overall table with the Mudgee Dragons heading into the representative weekend general bye.
Madden's solo effort proved decisive after a relatively quiet start to the match and less than 10 minutes after his four-pointer, halves partner Claude Gordon produced a similar individual effort to help extend the lead.
The halves combination at CYMS is a new-look one this season after Gordon's arrival and Alex Bonham's move to hooker, while Jeremy Thurston has made the move from centre to fullback to give the Fishies a fresh spine.
"We're growing each week with the new combinations and new players," Madden added.
"We're undefeated and that shows a lot while we've had people coming in and out."
While there was pride in the way they finished the match and also a sense of relief within the CYMS camp, the Cowboys were shattered at full-time.
The sheer disappointment in the camp was a mark of how far the club has come in a short space of time after the Cowboys recorded just one win last year and finished with the wooden spoon.
"I've said it for many weeks, we've got a plan we want to execute here," Cowboys captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said.
"Silly mistakes and silly errors won't get us there and in the competition we're in, we've got to compete for 80 minutes.
"Last year is in the background. We've got a new side, new boys, new goals and new standards.
"We'll take a lot of positives from today, don't get me wrong. The boys are hurting in the sheds and that's a positive.
"We're not happy to be beaten by 18 points. We want to be in that tussle right to the final whistle."
The spirit within the Cowboys team was on show throughout the contest.
Brock Naden impressed throughout and finished with a double - while his brother and Wests Tigers player Brent watched on from the stands - while the halves pairing of Blackhall and Jai Merritt again set the tone.
Merritt kicked and early 40/20 to help get the Cowboys on the front foot while Blackhall's kicking game was strong throughout before he required a trip to Dubbo Hospital following a blow to the mouth midway through the second half.
Players like Wallace Bruce and Tony Clevin also didn't stop working and, despite it being a painful defeat, Toomey-White added his players will take plenty of lessons from the disappointing finish.
The spirit was on show a little too much early in the second half when tensions bubbled over and a melee ensued following a high shot on Naden.
Most players on the pitch were involved, and while Simon Hartas simply gave captains Toomey-White and Jarryn Powyer a talking to rather than giving anyone a stint in the bin, it brought the vocal crowd firmly into the match.
It wasn't the only time emotions got the better of some CYMS players, with plenty of heated discussion being had in huddles in the first half while back-rower Jayden Merritt let his teammates know his thoughts after the Fishies bombed a try right on half-time.
Two historic rivals, the match proved the feeling between the pair is back after the Cowboys' poor showing in 2022.
"Wello just frustrated us," Madden said.
"The boys did go in frustrated but we cleared all that up at half-time.
"They always come to get inside your head and play with that bit of aggression. which is good. It gives the crowd something to cheer about, I guess."
Both sides will enjoy the general bye next weekend as Group 11 and Group 10 do battle in the annual representative clash at Blayney.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
