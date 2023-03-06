Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Bushfire approaches Toongi, residents shelter in place as RFS says too late to leave

Sarah Falson
Nick Guthrie
By Sarah Falson, and Nick Guthrie
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Toongi residents are warned to shelter in place as a bushfire is burning at emergency warning level in the Cranbrook area, approximately 20 kilometres south of Dubbo, and heading towards the locality, on Monday afternoon, March 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.