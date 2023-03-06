The threat to homes at Toongi on Monday evening was easing as firefighters continued to battle the Cranbrook bushfire south of Dubbo.
On Monday afternoon an emergency warning was announced and residents at Toongi were told it was too late to leave.
But firefighters worked to hold the fire and the threat to homes is now reducing and the blaze is listed at the watch and act warning level.
READ ALSO:
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole spent the afternoon along Obley Road and captured these moments.
For anyone seeking more fire information:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.