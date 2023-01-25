Optimisation study to be undertaken of the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant after continual issues

Dubbo Regional Council is in the early stages of undertaking an optimisation study of the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant after multiple issues occurred at the plant over the past 12 months.
The study will determine the required works of the plant which will then determine a capital works program for the treatment plant, DRCs Manager Strategy Water Supply and Sewage, Chris Godfrey said.
"Council has recently created a role to focus on the strategic side of the water supply and sewerage treatment at DRC," he said.
"This role has been filled and a component of the role is to review the operation of the treatment plants and develop a program of works for improvements and upgrades."
During the middle of last year, Dubbo went without clean drinking water for more than a month due to organic matter washing into the water treatment plant - an issue that even resulted in premier Dominic Perrottet commenting - while it was only in December when council was forced to alert NSW Health to an "earthy smell" in the city's drinking water.
Earlier this month, residents were also put on 24-hour water restrictions after high levels of organic matter were again washed into the treatment plant.
While water researcher Ian Wright has called for both state and federal funding to be offered to regional city's such as Dubbo, Mr Godfrey didn't have a stance when asked whether he agreed.
Instead, he stated that council maintained a strong working relationship with federal and state government agencies as they relate to water and sewer services.
"Council continues to seek and apply for funding as the opportunity arises," he said.
While residents may smell an unpleasant odour in the water, Mr Godfrey confirmed the plant continues to provide water within Australian guidelines and is safe for human consumption.
In what has been dubbed a "complex" process, the changing river conditions mean the treatment of river and bore water to provide water to Australian Standards is "tough".
"Staff monitor the incoming water conditions and adjust the process to ensure that the water supplied meets the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines," Mr Godfrey said.
He explained that council also utilises a Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) system as a means of water purification, which absorbs organic substances, such as geosmin, and pollutants such as chlorinated solvents, insecticides, pesticides and detergents.
"It is the first method of treatment before the water is moved through the clarification, filtration and chlorination stages," he said.
With geosmin being determined as the cause of the "earthy smell and taste" in Dubbo's drinking water, Mr Godfrey wanted to assure residents it was a natural compound found in water sources including the Macquarie River.
"Geosmin is usually more prominent during the warmer months, though compounds are generally present in drinking water at all times, but usually below noticeable levels," he said.
"While the taste and odour from geosmin may be unpleasant, it is purely an aesthetic issue and the water is safe to consume."
According to Mr Godfrey, council use powdered activated carbon dosing to remove the higher levels of geosmin to reduce the earthy smell and taste.
"Some residents have reported putting water in the fridge can help with taste and odour issues," he said.
"Dubbo Regional Council appreciates residents' patience and understanding while staff work to minimise taste and odour issues."
Mr Godfrey agreed with Mr Wright that if residents experience any issues with the quality of the drinking water, they should report it to council.
To do so, you can report it on their website through DRC&Me or by phoning customer service on 6801 4000.
"These reports are recorded and actioned and the resident will receive a customer reference number to track their request. If they submit the report through DRC&Me's water and sewage tile, they are able to track their request themselves at any time," he said.
"All complaints raised are reported to the Department of Health in an annual report."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
