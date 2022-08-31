Daily Liberal

Dubbo's Drinking Water: Government to meet with council over water woes

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 31 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 7:00pm
(Left to Right) Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole, Premier Dominic Perrottet.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said government agencies would meet with Dubbo Regional Council about drinking water "this week" as Premier Dominic Perrottet breaks his silence on the issue.

